Mitchell Starc's IPL Withdrawal: A Blow to Delhi Capitals' Playoff Hopes

Australian bowler Mitchell Starc has chosen not to return to India for the remaining IPL games, impacting Delhi Capitals' playoff aspirations. This decision comes after a match suspension due to security concerns. Starc's absence is significant as he has been the top wicket-taker for his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:27 IST
Mitchell Starc
  • Country:
  • Australia

Starc's decision not to rejoin the IPL has dealt a significant setback to Delhi Capitals' playoff chances, as the Australian pacer has been a key player with 14 wickets in 11 matches this season.

The match in Dharamsala was interrupted due to security threats, leading to its suspension. The IPL's temporary pause was mandated following escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. The BCCI has since secured government clearances for the league's resumption from May 17.

Details from Alyssa Healy, Starc's wife, offer a firsthand look into the chaotic night when the game was halted. Meanwhile, DC's roster sees changes, with Mustafizur Rahman signed as a replacement, but questions remain about his participation pending clearance from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

