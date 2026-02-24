Left Menu

Champions League playoffs: Bodø/Glimt on the verge of big upset against Inter Milan

But weve reset and Im now interested in our approach and our confidence, being the best version of ourselves and knowing we can turn it around. BodGlimts victory last week in Norway saw it follow up back-to-back wins against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the end of the league phase.

Champions League playoffs: Bodø/Glimt on the verge of big upset against Inter Milan
Inter Milan must overturn a two-goal deficit against Bodø/Glimt in Tuesday's Champions League playoffs if it is to avoid becoming the latest giant to be cut down by the tiny Norwegian team. Bodø/Glimt leads 3-1 after the first leg and has its sights on the round of 16. Inter - the beaten finalist in two of the last three seasons - plays the second leg at home but is in danger of suffering one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history. ''We should have done better, and there's a lot of disappointment,'' Inter coach Cristian Chivu said. ''But we've reset and I'm now interested in our approach and our confidence, being the best version of ourselves and knowing we can turn it around.'' Bodø/Glimt's victory last week in Norway saw it follow up back-to-back wins against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the end of the league phase. ''We feel we can compete with most teams but at the same time we have nothing to lose,'' Bodø/Glimt midfielder Patrick Berg said. Atletico has work to do after drawing at Club Brugge 3-3. Newcastle appears to be cruising into the next round after a 6-1 win in Qarabag, while Bayer Leverkusen is in control against Olympiakos following a 2-0 win in the first leg. AP SSC SSC

