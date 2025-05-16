Chaos and Clarity: RCB's Rollercoaster IPL Evening

An unexpected evening of chaos unfolded for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players and staff when their IPL game in Dharamsala was abruptly called off. Team's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, expressed how the confusion and rumors on the evening of May 8 caught everyone unprepared.

The players, returning from a practice session, were met with unsettling images of other teams leaving the stadium abruptly. Despite the turbulent atmosphere, Bobat noted that maintaining calm and clear communication with the BCCI was crucial during this confusion.

Faced with the uncertainty of a potential India-Pakistan military conflict impacting the IPL, the team prioritized the safety of its players. Efforts were made to communicate effectively with overseas players to ensure their understanding and cooperation regarding any necessary travel plans amidst the suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)