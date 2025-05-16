Mitchell Starc's IPL Exit Amid Australian Team's Return

Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc has decided to withdraw from the concluding phase of the Indian Premier League, as per media reports on Friday. However, the majority of his Australian teammates will return to India to complete their commitments with their respective IPL franchises.

The IPL, originally scheduled to finish on May 25, is set to resume on Saturday following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. The league's final is now slated for June 3, just over a week before Australia faces South Africa in the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

Meanwhile, the rescheduling of the IPL has impacted the West Indies squad for their Ireland and England tours next month. Strategic adjustments were announced, with key players missing the Ireland series to participate in the IPL.

