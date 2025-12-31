Delhi Capitals Gear Up for WPL Season with Star Signings

Veteran South African cricket all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee have arrived to bolster the Delhi Capitals line-up as the team gears up for the Women's Premier League (WPL). Their participation follows Hobart's memorable WBBL title triumph, reflecting their strategic importance in the Capitals' plans.

The team's training sessions are currently ongoing in Goa, under the expert guidance of Head Coach Jonathan Batty. The camp features enthusiastic Indian players like Taniyaa Bhatia, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav, and Nandni Sharma. Other talents from the Indian national team are expected to join the training after the Sri Lanka series concludes.

Jonathan Batty emphasized the prominence of integrating fresh talents seamlessly into the team's philosophy, leveraging Goa's climate for optimal preparation. The Delhi Capitals, with their eyes on glory, are meticulously planning each stage of their campaign, set to commence against Mumbai Indians on January 10 in Navi Mumbai.

