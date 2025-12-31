Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Gear Up for WPL Season with Star Signings

Veteran South African all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee have joined the Delhi Capitals for training ahead of the Women's Premier League. With Indian players set to join soon, Head Coach Jonathan Batty is excited to integrate new talent into the team's philosophy for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:29 IST
Veteran South African cricket all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee have arrived to bolster the Delhi Capitals line-up as the team gears up for the Women's Premier League (WPL). Their participation follows Hobart's memorable WBBL title triumph, reflecting their strategic importance in the Capitals' plans.

The team's training sessions are currently ongoing in Goa, under the expert guidance of Head Coach Jonathan Batty. The camp features enthusiastic Indian players like Taniyaa Bhatia, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav, and Nandni Sharma. Other talents from the Indian national team are expected to join the training after the Sri Lanka series concludes.

Jonathan Batty emphasized the prominence of integrating fresh talents seamlessly into the team's philosophy, leveraging Goa's climate for optimal preparation. The Delhi Capitals, with their eyes on glory, are meticulously planning each stage of their campaign, set to commence against Mumbai Indians on January 10 in Navi Mumbai.

