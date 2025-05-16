Mustafizur Rahman Joins Delhi Capitals Amidst IPL Shakeup

Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been granted a no-objection certificate by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, allowing him to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) for a specific period in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, reports ESPNcricinfo. Mustafizur will be free for Bangladesh's T20I against the UAE in Sharjah before heading to India.

The Delhi Capitals announced on Wednesday that Mustafizur would substitute Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk, unavailable for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. Having made his IPL debut in 2016, Mustafizur brings experience from previous stints with the Capitals, including two seasons in 2022 and 2023 when he demonstrated a tidy economy rate.

Mustafizur has carved a niche for himself in the IPL, claiming 38 wickets over 38 matches. His left-arm seam bowling has gained him a strong reputation as an effective bowler in various phases of an innings. Across all T20 formats, he has tallied an impressive 351 wickets from 281 matches, establishing him as a stalwart in T20 cricket.

Additionally, Starc, another DC bowler, confirmed his withdrawal for the remainder of IPL 2025. Despite his exit, he stands as the top wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals with 14 wickets from 11 matches. Meanwhile, DC batters Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs are set for India return, although Stubbs will only remain for the league phase due to commitments for South Africa in the World Test Championship final.

