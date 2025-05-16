Ravi Shastri Reflects on Rohit Sharma’s Test Farewell Decision

In a candid revelation, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has opened up about the advice he would have offered to Rohit Sharma prior to the crucial Test series finale against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite his wealth of experience, Rohit did not participate in that match, which ultimately marked the end of his Test cricket career after announcing his retirement earlier this month.

Rohit Sharma's decision to sit out of the series decider at the SCG came after a series of underwhelming performances in the Test arena, including a lackluster three-match stretch against Australia where he managed just 31 runs. In a conversation with Rohit during an IPL 2025 fixture, Shastri expressed his belief that Rohit's inclusion in the final Test could have been a game-changer.

Shastri revealed to ICC Review that he shared a moment with Rohit at a toss in Mumbai, where he imparted his view that Rohit would have been crucial in leveling the series, given his potential to add 30-40 vital runs on a challenging Sydney pitch. Despite Rohit's departure from the red-ball stage, his legacy in 67 Tests remains significant, with notable performances like his 212-run innings against South Africa in 2019.

