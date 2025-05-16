Rohit Sharma Honored with Wankhede Stadium Stand

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma expressed profound gratitude as a stand named after him was unveiled at Wankhede Stadium. Acknowledging this honor, Sharma reflected on his career with Mumbai Indians and the national team, describing the event as a 'surreal' milestone in his sporting life.

In attendance during the ceremony were Sharma's family, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik, and NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar. The 'Hitman' joins cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Vijay Merchant, and Sunil Gavaskar, who also have stands named in their honor at the iconic venue.

Rohit Sharma, one of cricket's greatest openers, has amassed nearly 20,000 runs in 499 international matches, marking 49 centuries. Recently, the 38-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket, closing with 4,301 runs in the format. He is due to continue his sterling career in limited-overs cricket.

