Rohit Sharma Honored with Wankhede Stadium Stand

Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma celebrates the honor of a stand named after him at Wankhede Stadium. Joined by his family and key figures, Sharma expressed gratitude and disbelief at being recognized among legends, while reflecting on his ongoing cricket journey and significant career achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:19 IST
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma expressed profound gratitude as a stand named after him was unveiled at Wankhede Stadium. Acknowledging this honor, Sharma reflected on his career with Mumbai Indians and the national team, describing the event as a 'surreal' milestone in his sporting life.

In attendance during the ceremony were Sharma's family, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik, and NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar. The 'Hitman' joins cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Vijay Merchant, and Sunil Gavaskar, who also have stands named in their honor at the iconic venue.

Rohit Sharma, one of cricket's greatest openers, has amassed nearly 20,000 runs in 499 international matches, marking 49 centuries. Recently, the 38-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket, closing with 4,301 runs in the format. He is due to continue his sterling career in limited-overs cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

