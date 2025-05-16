Tragedy on Everest: Honoring the Legacy of Subrata Ghosh
Subrata Ghosh, a 44-year-old mountaineer from West Bengal, tragically died after reaching the summit of Mt. Everest. Despite successfully conquering the peak, he showed signs of exhaustion while descending and passed away near the Hillary Step. Efforts to retrieve his body face challenging weather conditions.
- Country:
- India
A veteran mountaineer's victorious climb up Mount Everest turned tragic when Subrata Ghosh of West Bengal died during his descent. The 44-year-old was a respected figure in his community and had previously conquered 13 peaks.
Despite achieving his dream of reaching Everest's summit, Ghosh succumbed to exhaustion near the notorious Hillary Step. Notably, the harsh weather around Everest complicates efforts to retrieve his body, as confirmed by fellow climber Debasish Biswas.
Remembered for his accomplishments, Ghosh's death sends ripples of grief through his family and the mountaineering community. Tenzing Norgey Awardee Biswas highlighted the perilous conditions climbers endure on Everest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
