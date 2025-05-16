Max Homa Surges in PGA Championship: A Promising Pursuit at Quail Hollow

In a thrilling turn of events at the PGA Championship, Max Homa emerged as a formidable contender during the second round held at Quail Hollow. Starting nine shots behind leader Jhonattan Vegas, Homa made an impressive charge up the leaderboard with a remarkable six-under performance.

The 34-year-old displayed exceptional skill, highlighted by a tap-in eagle on the par-four 14th and a challenging chip-in birdie from 49 feet at the 18th. Meanwhile, Vegas maintained his lead through nine holes, setting a high bar for competitors like Aaron Rai, who struggled to seize the top spot.

Britain's Tyrrell Hatton experienced a setback as a triple-bogey dropped him from the lead, while Rory McIlroy faces potential elimination, requiring a strong comeback to remain in the competition. As the tournament unfolds, the second round promises intense competition and high stakes.

