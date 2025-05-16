McLaren Triumphs as Piastri Shines in Dominant Emilia-Romagna Practice

In a striking exhibition of skill and speed, McLaren captivated the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice on Friday, overshadowing Ferrari's homecoming hopes in the process.

Oscar Piastri emerged as a formidable force, leading his teammate Lando Norris in both practice sessions. His superb lap times of 1:16.545 and 1:15.293 underlined McLaren's dominance, leaving Norris a fraction behind.

The Imola circuit, with its storied and tragic history, saw flag incidents and driver challenges, including red flags from crashes and braking system complaints from Ferrari. Yet, the story of the day was undeniably McLaren's supremacy as the European racing season unfurled.

