Left Menu

McLaren Triumphs as Piastri Shines in Dominant Emilia-Romagna Practice

McLaren showcased formidable performance in Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice, led by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris dominating both sessions. Ferrari faced challenges at their home race, with some drivers complaining about brakes. Various red flags marked the day, but McLaren remained unmatched, setting the tone for the European season's start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:58 IST
McLaren Triumphs as Piastri Shines in Dominant Emilia-Romagna Practice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking exhibition of skill and speed, McLaren captivated the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice on Friday, overshadowing Ferrari's homecoming hopes in the process.

Oscar Piastri emerged as a formidable force, leading his teammate Lando Norris in both practice sessions. His superb lap times of 1:16.545 and 1:15.293 underlined McLaren's dominance, leaving Norris a fraction behind.

The Imola circuit, with its storied and tragic history, saw flag incidents and driver challenges, including red flags from crashes and braking system complaints from Ferrari. Yet, the story of the day was undeniably McLaren's supremacy as the European racing season unfurled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025