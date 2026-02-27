Apple and Netflix Accelerate Formula One's Digital Drive

In an unprecedented move, Netflix will broadcast the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix live to U.S. audiences this May as part of a strategic partnership that also features season eight of its acclaimed docu-series 'Drive to Survive'. This season is available for streaming on Apple TV.

Replacing Walt Disney's ESPN, Apple TV has obtained the exclusive rights to broadcast all 24 rounds of Formula One races in the U.S. Netflix was also a likely candidate for acquiring these rights, as indicated by media reports from last February.

The eighth season of 'Drive to Survive', offering exclusive behind-the-scenes footage up till the 2025 Formula One campaign won by McLaren and Lando Norris, launches globally. The new Formula One season kicks off in Australia on March 8, featuring three U.S. rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)