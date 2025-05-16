Neeraj Chopra Shatters 90m Barrier in Thrilling Javelin Showdown

Neeraj Chopra made headlines on Friday by surpassing the elusive 90m milestone in a gripping javelin contest at the Doha leg of the Diamond League Meeting series. Despite Chopra's impressive 90.23m throw, the top spot was claimed by Germany's Julian Weber, who secured victory with a 91.06m effort.

This achievement marked Chopra as the third Asian to reach the 90m milestone in javelin throws, following Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Chinese Taipei's Chao-Tsun Cheng. The Indian Olympic medallist's coach, Jan Zelezny, leads the group of athletes who have registered similar feats, further highlighting the significance of Chopra's accomplishment.

Chopra's third attempt, reaching 90.23m, adds him to an elite list of javelin throwers and underscores his growing influence in this sport. His achievement resonates in the broader athletics community, confirming his position among the world's top competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)