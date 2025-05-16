Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Shatters 90m Barrier in Thrilling Javelin Showdown

Neeraj Chopra surpassed the 90m mark with a 90.23m throw, securing second place behind Germany's Julian Weber at the Diamond League in Doha. This achievement makes him the third Asian to reach such a distance, alongside Arshad Nadeem and Chao-Tsun Cheng in the world of javelin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Neeraj Chopra made headlines on Friday by surpassing the elusive 90m milestone in a gripping javelin contest at the Doha leg of the Diamond League Meeting series. Despite Chopra's impressive 90.23m throw, the top spot was claimed by Germany's Julian Weber, who secured victory with a 91.06m effort.

This achievement marked Chopra as the third Asian to reach the 90m milestone in javelin throws, following Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Chinese Taipei's Chao-Tsun Cheng. The Indian Olympic medallist's coach, Jan Zelezny, leads the group of athletes who have registered similar feats, further highlighting the significance of Chopra's accomplishment.

Chopra's third attempt, reaching 90.23m, adds him to an elite list of javelin throwers and underscores his growing influence in this sport. His achievement resonates in the broader athletics community, confirming his position among the world's top competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

