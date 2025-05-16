IPL Pause: A Chance for Struggling Teams, Says Gavaskar

In a recent discussion on Star Sports, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar suggested that the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 might offer a strategic advantage to teams grappling with inconsistent performances. Among the teams he mentioned were Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings, which have faced challenges in maintaining winning streaks.

Gavaskar equated the situation to a batsman's loss of rhythm after a pause, pointing out that the break from play could disrupt teams on a winning trajectory. However, it could also provide a vital opportunity for struggling teams to reassess their strategies and make necessary adjustments. With only two or three matches left in the league stage, these teams aim to secure a spot in the top four for the playoffs.

Adding his perspective, former Indian batter Suresh Raina expressed optimism about Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) performance this season. Raina highlighted RCB's impressive form, particularly in their home matches, and praised their new captain's leadership. Currently in second place, RCB is eyeing their first IPL title, a feat sought after 18 years in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)