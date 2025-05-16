Thrilling Finishes and Sibling Rivalries at Doha Diamond League

The Doha Diamond League witnessed spectacular performances and intense sibling rivalry as Tia Clayton raced to victory against her twin sister, Tina Clayton, in the women's 100 meters. Tia's world-leading time of 10.92 seconds secured her triumph, with Tina closely following at 10.93 seconds, just ahead of Britain's Amy Hunt.

Tina downplayed familial ties during competition, asserting that they become rival athletes on the track. Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo narrowly secured first place in the men's 200 meters with a time of 20.10 seconds after easing up near the finish line. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra's record javelin throw was overshadowed by Julian Weber's final attempt of 91.06 meters.

The event was filled with exhilarating finishes as Faith Cherotich surged in the final stretch to win the 3,000 meters steeplechase. Kenyans celebrated Reynold Cheruiyot's victory in the men's 5,000 meters, completing an electrifying night of athletic prowess in Doha.

(With inputs from agencies.)