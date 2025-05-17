Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier in Thrilling Diamond League Battle

In a thrilling showdown at the prestigious Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra broke the elusive 90m barrier with a 90.23m throw. Despite this monumental achievement, Chopra finished second to Germany's Julian Weber, who claimed victory with a stunning 91.06m throw.

Chopra's breakthrough places him among an elite club of javelin throwers achieving 90m-plus distances, making him the third Asian and 25th overall in history to achieve this feat. His performance exceeded his previous personal and national best of 89.94m, marking a career highlight for the 27-year-old Olympian.

After the event, Chopra expressed mixed emotions, asserting his determination to exceed 90m again. As Chopra and his coach Jan Zelezny refine their strategy, attention shifts to upcoming competitions, where the world anticipates more record-breaking performances from this Indian javelin sensation.

