Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier in Thrilling Diamond League Battle

Neeraj Chopra broke the 90m barrier with a 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League, finishing second to Germany's Julian Weber's 91.06m. Chopra, thrilled yet bittersweet, vows to throw further this season. His achievement marks him as the third Asian and 25th overall to surpass 90m in javelin throwing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 17-05-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 01:17 IST
Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier in Thrilling Diamond League Battle
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a thrilling showdown at the prestigious Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra broke the elusive 90m barrier with a 90.23m throw. Despite this monumental achievement, Chopra finished second to Germany's Julian Weber, who claimed victory with a stunning 91.06m throw.

Chopra's breakthrough places him among an elite club of javelin throwers achieving 90m-plus distances, making him the third Asian and 25th overall in history to achieve this feat. His performance exceeded his previous personal and national best of 89.94m, marking a career highlight for the 27-year-old Olympian.

After the event, Chopra expressed mixed emotions, asserting his determination to exceed 90m again. As Chopra and his coach Jan Zelezny refine their strategy, attention shifts to upcoming competitions, where the world anticipates more record-breaking performances from this Indian javelin sensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025