Jannik Sinner's Historic Comeback Sets Up Italian Open Finale

Jannik Sinner displayed remarkable resilience in the semi-final of the Italian Open, coming from a set down to triumph over American Tommy Paul. His victory ended a long 47-year wait for an Italian male finalist in Rome, a feat last achieved by Adriano Panatta in 1978.

The match saw Sinner recover from a shaky start, as Paul took the first set 6-1. Despite the challenging conditions and returning from a three-month doping ban, Sinner's determination led him to a decisive second set and eventual 6-3 victory in the third.

On Sunday, Sinner will face world number three Carlos Alcaraz, the last player to beat him in a match. As he prepares for the final, Sinner acknowledges the tough competition but remains confident, eager to extend his winning streak to 27 games.

