Dramatic Shots and Record Aces: Highlights from the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow saw dramatic moments with Jhonattan Vegas and J.T. Poston playing the par-3 17th in strikingly different ways. Si Woo Kim set a record with the longest hole-in-one in major history. Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry faced challenges, while Matthieu Pavon delivered an impressive performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:01 IST
The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow provided golf fans with excitement as Jhonattan Vegas and J.T. Poston navigated the par-3 17th hole in contrasting styles. While Vegas' fortuitous shot rebounded to the green, Poston faced the water hazard but salvaged a par, adding to the spectacle of the game.

Si Woo Kim set a new record with the longest hole-in-one in major championship history on the 252-yard sixth hole. His achievement, using a 5-wood, invigorated his quest for a major title as he finished two shots off the lead, drawing attention to his celebratory antics on the course.

The championship also witnessed intense moments from golfers Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry, who struggled with challenging tee shots. Meanwhile, Matthieu Pavon showcased his skill with a stunning 6-under 65, positioning himself for a strong finish at the major event.

