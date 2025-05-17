Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa Triumphs at Superbet Classic: A Grandmaster's Resurgence

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious at the Superbet Classic, part of the Grand Chess Tour, after a remarkable tie-breaking win against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. This win marked a significant comeback for Praggnanandhaa following last year's setbacks, earning him a substantial prize of USD 77,667.

Updated: 17-05-2025 10:22 IST
In a stunning display of strategic prowess, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to clinch his first-ever title on the Grand Chess Tour at the Superbet Classic.

Praggnanandhaa's tie for first place with Vachier-Lagrave and Alireza Firouzja led to a gripping tiebreaker, culminating in a decisive victory for the Indian chess prodigy.

This triumph serves as a remarkable comeback for Praggnanandhaa, as he secured a cash prize of USD 77,667, thanking his team for their support and highlighting the importance of rest and preparation.

