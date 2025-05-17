Left Menu

Golfer Aaron Rai's Slump Amidst Dynamic PGA Championship Round

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai slips from tied-4th to tied-17th in the PGA Championship, while Indo-American Akshay Bhatia misses the cut after a challenging second round. Jhonattan Vegas leads the leaderboard, with Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Si Woo Kim chasing closely behind.

Updated: 17-05-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:25 IST
Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai experienced a challenging second round at the PGA Championship, dropping from tied-4th to tied-17th after scoring 2-over 73. Despite this, Rai managed to make the cut for the tournament.

Akshay Bhatia, an Indo-American player, faced disappointment as he dramatically missed the cut by one stroke. Bhatia maintained a promising start and was positioned in the top-20 before calamity struck with double bogeys and a subsequent bogey sealing his fate.

Atop the leaderboard stands Jhonattan Vegas at 8-under 134, marking his first lead in a Major. Other contenders like Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Si Woo Kim follow closely, with Kim notably achieving the longest hole-in-one in major championship history.

