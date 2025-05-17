Neeraj Chopra Makes History with Landmark Javelin Throw

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra marked a historic milestone at the Doha Diamond League by surpassing the coveted 90-meter barrier. With a throw of 90.23 meters, Chopra became the first Indian to achieve this benchmark, placing him second in the international competition behind Germany's Julian Weber.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded Chopra's incredible feat as a historic moment for Indian athletics, hailing him as India's golden boy and an Olympic champion. Congratulatory messages poured in, including from Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, who praised his record-setting performance.

The 27-year-old Olympic medalist now joins a prestigious group of global javelin throwers, including his coach Jan Zelezny, who have recorded 90-meter-plus throws. Odisha's sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj noted how Chopra's success is a testament to his hard work and dedication, inspiring pride in the entire sporting community.

