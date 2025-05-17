Dean Huijsen Transfers to Real Madrid Amid Defensive Challenges

In a significant development for European football, Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has signed with Real Madrid, effective from June, for a massive £50 million transfer fee. This acquisition aims to bolster Real Madrid's defense as the team struggles with multiple injuries this season.

Dean Huijsen, who has demonstrated impressive skills since joining Bournemouth from Juventus, has emerged as one of Europe's most desirable young talents. The 20-year-old Dutch-born player has earned praise for his on-field performance, notably making his debut with the Spanish national team in March.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti highlights the strategic necessity of Huijsen's signing, especially with the Club World Cup on the horizon. The team has faced challenges with key defenders injured, making Huijsen's recruitment a timely measure to reinforce the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)