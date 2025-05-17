Left Menu

Shubman Gill Poised for Indian Test Captaincy and Leadership Success

Shubman Gill, praised for his leadership in the Gujarat Titans, is a favorite to become India's next Test captain. Assistant coach Parthiv Patel lauds his proactive approach and impact on young players. Gill's potential captaincy is noted as preparations begin for the England tour starting June 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:22 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill, the emerging cricketing star, is widely regarded as a leading contender to replace Rohit Sharma as the next Test captain for India. His impressive leadership skills in the Gujarat Titans camp have been applauded by the team's assistant coach, Parthiv Patel, who emphasized Gill's proactive role and influence within the team.

As the England tour approaches, set to begin on June 20, Parthiv emphasized Gill's stellar performances both on and off the field. He highlighted Gill's significant contributions, noting how the 25-year-old spends valuable time nurturing young talents, showcasing his potential as a future leader in Indian cricket.

Preparations for crucial fixtures have seen discussions surrounding team compositions, with Kagiso Rabada's return from a suspension gaining attention. However, the final decision on Rabada's participation will rest with head coach Ashish Nehra and Gill, reflecting the band's strategic approach under Gill's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

