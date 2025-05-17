Ayush Mhatre's Surreal Encounter with Sachin Tendulkar: A Rising Star's Dream Moment
Young Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre, 17, met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, describing the experience as 'surreal'. Mhatre, debuting for CSK in IPL 18, impressed with memorable performances, highlighting his potential and becoming a player to watch after filling in for injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Young cricketer Ayush Mhatre, representing the Chennai Super Kings, recently had what he described as a 'surreal' experience meeting the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. At just 17, Mhatre has been one of the standout talents in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, leaving a strong impression with his performances.
Mhatre, drafted into the team as a replacement for the injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, seized the opportunity to shine. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the young batsman made his debut in T20s against Mumbai Indians, becoming a significant addition to the Super Kings' roster.
In his debut, Mhatre delivered a notable 32 runs from just 15 balls and kept up his promising form with a series of impressive innings. Notably, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he scored 94 off 48 balls, becoming the third-youngest to achieve a fifty in IPL history. His performance sets him up as a future star in the league despite CSK's loss that match.
