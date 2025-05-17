Ayush Mhatre's Surreal Encounter with Sachin Tendulkar: A Rising Star's Dream Moment

Young cricketer Ayush Mhatre, representing the Chennai Super Kings, recently had what he described as a 'surreal' experience meeting the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. At just 17, Mhatre has been one of the standout talents in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, leaving a strong impression with his performances.

Mhatre, drafted into the team as a replacement for the injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, seized the opportunity to shine. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the young batsman made his debut in T20s against Mumbai Indians, becoming a significant addition to the Super Kings' roster.

In his debut, Mhatre delivered a notable 32 runs from just 15 balls and kept up his promising form with a series of impressive innings. Notably, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he scored 94 off 48 balls, becoming the third-youngest to achieve a fifty in IPL history. His performance sets him up as a future star in the league despite CSK's loss that match.

