Franco Colapinto Penalized in Emilia-Romagna GP for Pit Lane Violation

Franco Colapinto, the young Argentine driver for Alpine, faced a one-place grid penalty at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix due to a pit lane infraction. The mishap occurred before the rookie crashed out during the qualifying phase.

Colapinto entered the fast lane prematurely following a red-flag period, prompting a steward's inquiry. A team representative admitted that Colapinto was instructed to position the car on the edge of the fast lane but insisted that the driver misunderstood the instructions.

Despite the penalty, Alpine argued that Colapinto's early entry into the pit lane did not grant any competitive edge. The incident remains a learning opportunity for the team and its newest driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)