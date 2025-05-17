Left Menu

Franco Colapinto Penalized in Emilia-Romagna GP for Pit Lane Violation

Franco Colapinto, Alpine's rookie driver, received a one-place grid penalty for an early pit lane entry at the Emilia-Romagna GP. Miscommunication led to his premature entry, resulting in a crash and a 15th-place qualification. The team claims no advantage was gained from the infraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imola | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Franco Colapinto, the young Argentine driver for Alpine, faced a one-place grid penalty at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix due to a pit lane infraction. The mishap occurred before the rookie crashed out during the qualifying phase.

Colapinto entered the fast lane prematurely following a red-flag period, prompting a steward's inquiry. A team representative admitted that Colapinto was instructed to position the car on the edge of the fast lane but insisted that the driver misunderstood the instructions.

Despite the penalty, Alpine argued that Colapinto's early entry into the pit lane did not grant any competitive edge. The incident remains a learning opportunity for the team and its newest driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

