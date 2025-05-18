Left Menu

Driver Dilemma: McIlroy's Non-Conforming Club

The PGA of America addressed concerns after Masters champion Rory McIlroy switched driver heads at the PGA Championship due to non-conformance. The organization clarified that such incidents are routine and unrelated to player intent. A third of the field underwent testing at Quail Hollow, ensuring fair play standards.

The PGA of America issued a statement on Saturday concerning the discovery of non-conforming driver heads, asserting that such situations are common and do not imply player misconduct. This followed a report suggesting Masters champion Rory McIlroy used a non-conforming driver at the PGA Championship.

SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio reported that McIlroy's driver was found non-compliant prior to the tournament. Consequently, he switched to a backup, ultimately making the cut despite early struggles. McIlroy avoided media comment after the initial rounds, starting the third round significantly behind leader Jhonattan Vegas.

The USGA conducted club testing, as requested by the PGA, at Quail Hollow. The testing is part of ongoing collaborative efforts to ensure equipment compliance. Confidential results protect players, with no concerns raised regarding intent. Standard protocol sees a random third of players, including the 156 at Quail Hollow, tested for equipment conformance.

