Jon Rahm's Accidental Golf Encounter Brings Unexpected Humor at PGA Championship

In a dramatic twist at the PGA Championship, Jon Rahm vaulted back into the competition with an extraordinary third round on Saturday. However, the day was also marked by a humorous incident when his golf ball accidentally struck a spectator on the head.

The wayward shot occurred at the par-four 11th, where the Spaniard's approach went offline, hitting a man who inadvertently deflected the ball off course. The fan's light-hearted demeanor provided comic relief as Rahm joked about midfield soccer skills being helpful in the situation.

Embodying sportsmanship, Rahm gifted the unharmed fan a signed glove and golf ball, adding humor to the unexpected moment. Rahm concluded the round with a four-under-par 67, trailing leader Scottie Scheffler by five shots entering the tournament's final day.

