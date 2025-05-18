Coco Gauff Eyes Redemption in Roland Garros Despite Setbacks
Coco Gauff, ranked number three, is aiming for success at the French Open after finishing runner-up in two recent clay tournament finals. Although Gauff lost to Jasmine Paolini in the Italian Open final and Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open, she's optimistic about improving her form for Roland Garros.
World number three, Coco Gauff, is optimistic about her chances at the French Open, hoping the 'third time's a charm' mantra holds true after finishing second in two clay tournament finals this month.
Gauff, slated to rise to second in the rankings, lost the Italian Open final to Jasmine Paolini and previously to Aryna Sabalenka at Madrid Open.
Gauff acknowledges her struggle with unforced errors but remains confident for Roland Garros, where the main draw begins on May 25.
