Yuki Bhambri's Thrilling Run in Bordeaux ATP Challenger

In a gripping finale at the ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux, India's Yuki Bhambri and his American teammate, Robert Galloway, secured a commendable runners-up finish. Despite displaying exceptional grit and determination against formidable opponents, the second-seeded pair fell short in a tense battle that left fans in awe.

The final match saw Bhambri and Galloway face the fourth-seeded duo of Francisco Cabral from Portugal and Lucas Miedler from Austria. The match ended in a nail-biting two-set tiebreaker with scores of 6-7(1), 6-7(2), showcasing the intense competition within the clay courts of Bordeaux.

Meanwhile, other Indian competitors in the tournament, N Sriram Balaji and Sumit Nagal, fought valiantly but were knocked out at various stages. Their participation highlights the growing presence of Indian athletes on the international clay court circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)