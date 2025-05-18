Left Menu

Everton Bids Emotional Goodbye to Goodison Park with Victory

Everton marked a historic farewell to Goodison Park with a 2-0 win over Southampton, featuring Iliman Ndiaye's double. The 'Grand Old Lady,' after 133 years, hosted its last Premier League game before Everton moves to a new stadium. Emotional scenes marked the end of an era for fans and players alike.

Everton celebrated an emotional farewell to Goodison Park with a 2-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday, as Iliman Ndiaye scored twice. This event marked the last Premier League game at the iconic stadium after 133 years, with Everton set to move to a new location at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The atmosphere was charged with tears and cheers as fans turned out in droves to witness history. Ndiaye ignited excitement early in the match and sealed his performance with a second goal in injury time. His motivation stemmed from a promise to his daughter, making his achievement even more poignant.

The match concluded an emotional phase for Everton's supporters, who filled the streets in celebration. Everton announced that their women's team would permanently relocate to Goodison Park next season, ensuring the historic ground continues to serve the community.

