Verstappen's Dominant Drive at Imola Shatters Records

Max Verstappen secured a sweeping victory at the Imola Grand Prix on Sunday, celebrating Red Bull's 400th Formula One race with a fourth consecutive win.

Lando Norris took second place, significantly narrowing the championship lead held by his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, to just 13 points.

Despite the challenges presented by a late safety car, Verstappen maintained his lead from polesitter Piastri right from the opening lap, with Lewis Hamilton finishing in fourth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)