Verstappen's Dominant Drive at Imola Shatters Records

Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive win at the Imola Grand Prix, marking Red Bull's 400th Formula One race. Lando Norris finished second, narrowing Oscar Piastri's championship lead. Verstappen took the lead early on and maintained it despite a late safety car incident. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imola | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:20 IST
race
  • Country:
  • Italy

Max Verstappen secured a sweeping victory at the Imola Grand Prix on Sunday, celebrating Red Bull's 400th Formula One race with a fourth consecutive win.

Lando Norris took second place, significantly narrowing the championship lead held by his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, to just 13 points.

Despite the challenges presented by a late safety car, Verstappen maintained his lead from polesitter Piastri right from the opening lap, with Lewis Hamilton finishing in fourth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

