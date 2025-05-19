Left Menu

Scheffler's Commanding Lead at PGA Championship Despite Rocky Start

Scottie Scheffler began the final round of the PGA Championship with a bogey but maintained his three-shot lead. Despite challenges, including from major winners, he remains poised for his third major triumph. His strong third round finish has positioned him favorably amidst notable competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:48 IST
Scheffler's Commanding Lead at PGA Championship Despite Rocky Start
Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler commenced his final round at the PGA Championship facing an initial bogey, yet he held onto a three-shot advantage. His lead persisted as Alex Noren also faltered early in the round at Quail Hollow Club.

Despite the rocky start, Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, is aiming for his third career major victory. Notably, he has successfully closed out the last seven 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour. He finished the third round with a narrow margin over six trailing players, including renowned major champions such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Scheffler's impressive third-round finish, where he completed the final five holes in five under par, has placed him in a strong position. As noted by Elias Sports Bureau, overcoming a three-shot deficit on the final day has been a rare feat in PGA Championship history, further highlighting the significance of Scheffler's lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025