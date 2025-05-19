Scheffler's Commanding Lead at PGA Championship Despite Rocky Start

Scottie Scheffler commenced his final round at the PGA Championship facing an initial bogey, yet he held onto a three-shot advantage. His lead persisted as Alex Noren also faltered early in the round at Quail Hollow Club.

Despite the rocky start, Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, is aiming for his third career major victory. Notably, he has successfully closed out the last seven 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour. He finished the third round with a narrow margin over six trailing players, including renowned major champions such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Scheffler's impressive third-round finish, where he completed the final five holes in five under par, has placed him in a strong position. As noted by Elias Sports Bureau, overcoming a three-shot deficit on the final day has been a rare feat in PGA Championship history, further highlighting the significance of Scheffler's lead.

