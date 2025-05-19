Scheffler's Commanding Lead at PGA Championship Despite Rocky Start
Scottie Scheffler began the final round of the PGA Championship with a bogey but maintained his three-shot lead. Despite challenges, including from major winners, he remains poised for his third major triumph. His strong third round finish has positioned him favorably amidst notable competition.
Scottie Scheffler commenced his final round at the PGA Championship facing an initial bogey, yet he held onto a three-shot advantage. His lead persisted as Alex Noren also faltered early in the round at Quail Hollow Club.
Despite the rocky start, Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, is aiming for his third career major victory. Notably, he has successfully closed out the last seven 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour. He finished the third round with a narrow margin over six trailing players, including renowned major champions such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.
Scheffler's impressive third-round finish, where he completed the final five holes in five under par, has placed him in a strong position. As noted by Elias Sports Bureau, overcoming a three-shot deficit on the final day has been a rare feat in PGA Championship history, further highlighting the significance of Scheffler's lead.
