Bangladesh Aims for Series Sweep Against UAE: Captain Litton Das Calls for Ruthless Performance

Bangladesh captain Litton Das is urging his team to deliver a stronger performance to secure a series sweep against UAE in the second T20I. Despite a 27-run victory in the opener, Das seeks improved finishing. Parvez Hossain Emon's century showcased Bangladesh's aggressive style, setting high expectations for the upcoming match.

Parvez Hossain Emon (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to achieve a series sweep, Bangladesh captain Litton Das is calling for a more commanding performance in the second T20I against the United Arab Emirates in Sharjah on Monday. The team secured a 27-run win in the series opener but faced challenges late in the game as the hosts threatened a comeback.

Young opener Parvez Hossain Emon's sensational century and composed bowling were pivotal in that victory, yet Das, under his captaincy, demands more from his squad. 'The wicket favored batting, and Emon's innings was exceptional,' Das stated, as reported by ICC. However, he emphasized the need for stronger finishing.

Das remains confident in his bowlers' abilities to bounce back but acknowledged UAE's resilience. 'Credit to the UAE batters who played well in the middle overs,' he remarked. 'Our bowlers eventually pulled it back, demonstrating composure amid challenging conditions.' Emon's performance reflects the aggressive playstyle Das envisions ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

