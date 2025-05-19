Left Menu

Ben Stokes' Sobriety Journey: A Strategic Move Ahead of the Ashes

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has abstained from alcohol in a bid to expedite his recovery from a hamstring injury. Following surgery in December, Stokes gave up drinking to enhance his rehabilitation efforts, and he recently became an investor and brand partner of a zero alcohol spirits company.

Updated: 19-05-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:11 IST
Ben Stokes, England's Test captain, is taking a strategic approach to hasten his recovery from a hamstring injury by quitting alcohol. The decision comes as he prepares for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, with Stokes aiming to be at peak fitness.

After undergoing surgery last December post a tear sustained during a Test against New Zealand, the 33-year-old cricketer reevaluated his habits. He shared on the Untapped podcast his reflections on alcohol's potential role in past injuries and his commitment to abstinence since January 2.

Further solidifying his new lifestyle, Stokes has partnered with zero alcohol spirits company CleanCo as an investor and brand partner. With this change, he hopes to make a comeback in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.

