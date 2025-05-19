Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Neeraj Chopra's Monumental Leap

Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra shattered the 90-metre javelin throw barrier at the Doha Diamond League, alongside receiving accolades from shooter Gagan Narang. Chopra's feat highlights a significant moment for Indian athletics, paving the way for future sporting achievements. Narang's insights emphasize the broader implications for Indian sports and the upcoming shooting league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:06 IST
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin superstar, has broken through the elusive 90-metre mark, achieving a throw of 90.23 metres at the Doha Diamond League. This accomplishment places him in an elite group of athletes and marks a significant milestone in his career.

Despite finishing just behind Germany's Julian Weber, Chopra's breakthrough has been lauded as a monumental achievement for Indian athletics, redefining possibilities on an international scale. Olympic medallist Gagan Narang praised Chopra's effort, calling it a crucial moment in crossing previous mental barriers.

Narang, who resonated Chopra's experience with his own shooting career challenges, emphasized the importance of confidence in building on this momentum. Alongside celebrating Chopra, Narang discussed the upcoming launch of a shooting league in India, aimed at nurturing talent through international exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

