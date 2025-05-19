Breaking Barriers: Neeraj Chopra's Monumental Leap

Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin superstar, has broken through the elusive 90-metre mark, achieving a throw of 90.23 metres at the Doha Diamond League. This accomplishment places him in an elite group of athletes and marks a significant milestone in his career.

Despite finishing just behind Germany's Julian Weber, Chopra's breakthrough has been lauded as a monumental achievement for Indian athletics, redefining possibilities on an international scale. Olympic medallist Gagan Narang praised Chopra's effort, calling it a crucial moment in crossing previous mental barriers.

Narang, who resonated Chopra's experience with his own shooting career challenges, emphasized the importance of confidence in building on this momentum. Alongside celebrating Chopra, Narang discussed the upcoming launch of a shooting league in India, aimed at nurturing talent through international exposure.

