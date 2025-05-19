Overseas Stars Shine as LSG Sets IPL Record

In a historic feat, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) saw its overseas batters surpass the 400-run milestone this IPL season, making them the first team to achieve this record. The milestone was reached during an exciting match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Mitchell Marsh led the charge with a rapid 65 off 39 balls, partnering with Aiden Markram who contributed 61 runs in 38 balls. Their partnership set the stage for a total of 205/7, with Nicholas Pooran also making a significant impact with a brisk 45.

Despite the overseas trio's success, other batters struggled, failing to break double digits. However, LSG remains hopeful, requiring a win to bolster their playoff ambitions in a tightly contested tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss, hoping their bowling lineup, led by Eshan Malinga, could clinch victory.

