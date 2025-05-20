Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Reflects on LSG's Struggles in IPL Without Key Bowlers

Captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged the challenges faced by his team, Lucknow Super Giants, as they failed to secure a place in the Indian Premier League playoffs due to the absence of key bowlers. Despite early successes, injuries plagued their campaign, ultimately impacting their performance.

The six-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad ended LSG's bid for a top-four finish, as Pant's side grappled with a depleted bowling squad which was further hit by injuries.

Pant highlighted their strong batting lineup, while appreciating players like Digvesh Rathi who emerged as positives despite the tough season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

