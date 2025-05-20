Rishabh Pant Reflects on LSG's Struggles in IPL Without Key Bowlers
Captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged the challenges faced by his team, Lucknow Super Giants, as they failed to secure a place in the Indian Premier League playoffs due to the absence of key bowlers. Despite early successes, injuries plagued their campaign, ultimately impacting their performance.
Captain Rishabh Pant candidly addressed the struggles faced by Lucknow Super Giants, admitting the challenges posed by missing key bowlers as the team was eliminated from the Indian Premier League playoffs.
The six-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad ended LSG's bid for a top-four finish, as Pant's side grappled with a depleted bowling squad which was further hit by injuries.
Pant highlighted their strong batting lineup, while appreciating players like Digvesh Rathi who emerged as positives despite the tough season.
