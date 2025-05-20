Left Menu

Sione Tuipulotu: The Heartfelt Journey to Becoming a Lion

Sione Tuipulotu, born in Melbourne, is eager to showcase his commitment to the British & Irish Lions. Despite being Australia-born, he feels aligned with Scotland, which he represents due to his grandmother. Tuipulotu hopes to prove his allegiance through performance on the field during the upcoming tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:09 IST
Sione Tuipulotu, a centre from Melbourne, has expressed unwavering dedication to the British & Irish Lions after being selected for the upcoming tour in Australia. Despite his Australian origins, he qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother and was one of two Australia-born players chosen, alongside Ireland's Mack Hansen, to revisit their birth country.

In a press meeting in London, Tuipulotu emphasized his determination to be a Lion, conveying the significance of his selection. He explained that proving his commitment to Scotland had been a priority. "Playing with passion on the field is crucial to show my loyalty," said Tuipulotu, addressing the inherent doubts of inclusion from international fans.

While coach Andy Farrell faced criticism for selecting several players from the Southern Hemisphere, Tuipulotu understands the skepticism but believes his path leads him to play for the Lions and Scotland. His journey underscores the Lions' diverse makeup, as they gear up to face Argentina in Dublin before embarking on their match series in Australia this June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

