Golf's Elite Gear Up for the U.S. Open: A Clash of Titans at Oakmont

The U.S. Open field is beginning to finalize as top players are confirmed through world rankings and international qualifiers, one day after Scottie Scheffler claimed his third major title at the PGA Championship. A notable 27 players were added, raising the number of exempt participants to 85.

Among the stars joining the ranks are Davis Riley and Joe Highsmith, who excelled in the PGA Championship's final round to land in the top 60 world rankings. Golf titans like Dustin Johnson, who conquered Oakmont in 2016, reprise their bids alongside rising names including four from LIV Golf.

The storied Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania will host the clashes from June 12 to 15, where familiar figures and fresh talent vie on the historic course. The intense rivalry promises a thrilling event, further enriched by qualifiers seeking coveted spots across globe-spanning competitions.

