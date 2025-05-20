Mumbai Indians Bolster Squad with Key International Signings

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have announced the signing of key international players to boost their squad as they approach the playoff stages.

The team has recruited England's Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka as replacements for their foreign recruits who are obligated to national duties.

This strategic move ensures Mumbai Indians remain competitive with reinforcements available from the knockout rounds, contingent upon their qualification after defeating Delhi Capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)