Mumbai Indians Bolster Squad with Key International Signings

Mumbai Indians have acquired Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka to strengthen their squad as several foreign players leave for national duties. Bairstow, Gleeson, and Asalanka will join after the team's final league match on May 26, if Mumbai secure playoff qualification.

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@mipaltan)
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have announced the signing of key international players to boost their squad as they approach the playoff stages.

The team has recruited England's Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka as replacements for their foreign recruits who are obligated to national duties.

This strategic move ensures Mumbai Indians remain competitive with reinforcements available from the knockout rounds, contingent upon their qualification after defeating Delhi Capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

