Pooran and Waseem Propel MI Emirates to Playoffs with Dominant Win
Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Waseem powered MI Emirates to a playoff berth with an eight-wicket victory over Gulf Giants in the World ILT20. Their unbeaten 140-run partnership ensured a comfortable chase of 142. Strong bowling performances from MI Emirates earlier limited the Giants to 141/6.
Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Waseem showcased stellar batting as MI Emirates clinched a playoff position with a decisive eight-wicket triumph over Gulf Giants in the World ILT20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
MI Emirates' bowlers initially limited the Giants to 141/6, with Romario Shepherd and Fazalhaq Farooqi making early breakthroughs. Pooran and Waseem later launched an aggressive partnership, achieving a swift chase of 142 runs with 21 balls remaining. Their undefeated 140-run stand underscored the team's dominance, marking a fourth consecutive win.
For the Gulf Giants, Moeen Ali's valiant knock of 51 went in vain as MI Emirates' seamless performance both in the field and with the bat sealed their playoff berth in style.
