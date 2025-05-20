Mumbai Indians Aim to Secure Playoff Spot Against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians are set to compete against Delhi Capitals in a decisive match on Wednesday, fighting for the final playoff spot in the tournament. Holding the advantage, the five-time champions come into the game better placed to secure a win at Wankhede Stadium, given their overall form this season.

While Mumbai Indians boast a comprehensive team setup rich in experience and talent, their opponents, the Delhi Capitals, have faced inconsistencies in their performance, marked by the absence of star bowler Mitchell Starc. Starc's non-participation may act as a handicap for DC, who need a couple of wins to make the cut.

The match also marks Rohit Sharma's return to the field post his Test cricket retirement announcement. Sharma, alongside fellow key players Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, looks to lead MI to victory. Yet, Delhi's bowling concerns heighten as they rely on replacements like Mustafizur Rahman to fill critical voids.

(With inputs from agencies.)