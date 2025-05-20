Crystal Palace's European Dream

Crystal Palace's unexpected triumph in the FA Cup final against Manchester City has secured a place for the team in the Europa League. This marks a historic moment for the club as they clinch their first major trophy, which could potentially attract higher quality players.

In light of their newfound European exposure, the club's chairman, Steve Parish, is looking to bolster the squad. However, manager Oliver Glasner advocates for a cautious approach, emphasizing the importance of sustained growth over short-term gains to ensure the club's stability.

Glasner warns against extravagant spending and insists on following a strategic pathway to success. He believes that their participation in Europe, alongside the experience gained, will gradually help in securing talent that would otherwise be unreachable.

(With inputs from agencies.)