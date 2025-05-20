Left Menu

Pirelli and Luna Rossa: Setting Sail Together for America's Cup 2027

Pirelli has announced a new partnership with the Italian Luna Rossa team as a sponsor and technical partner for the America's Cup 2027 event in Naples. Supported by Prada, the Luna Rossa team continues its tradition of being a strong contender. Pirelli also supplies tyres for Formula One and MotoGP.

Updated: 20-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:14 IST
Pirelli has solidified its commitment to competitive sailing by partnering with the Luna Rossa team for the 2027 America's Cup event in Naples, Italy, the tyremaker announced Tuesday. As an official sponsor and technical ally, Pirelli continues its engagement, which began in 2018, with Italy's prominent sailing team.

Fashion giant Prada has consistently backed Luna Rossa, a team known for its robust performance in the America's Cup series. Max Sirena, Skipper and Team Director of Luna Rossa, expressed immense satisfaction with the renewed support from Pirelli, citing it as a testament to the team's hard work and progress.

Pirelli's involvement extends beyond sailing; it is the primary tyre supplier for Formula One motor racing and is set to assume the same role in MotoGP motorcycling starting 2027, showcasing its diverse automotive excellence.

