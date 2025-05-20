Pirelli and Luna Rossa: Setting Sail Together for America's Cup 2027

Pirelli has solidified its commitment to competitive sailing by partnering with the Luna Rossa team for the 2027 America's Cup event in Naples, Italy, the tyremaker announced Tuesday. As an official sponsor and technical ally, Pirelli continues its engagement, which began in 2018, with Italy's prominent sailing team.

Fashion giant Prada has consistently backed Luna Rossa, a team known for its robust performance in the America's Cup series. Max Sirena, Skipper and Team Director of Luna Rossa, expressed immense satisfaction with the renewed support from Pirelli, citing it as a testament to the team's hard work and progress.

Pirelli's involvement extends beyond sailing; it is the primary tyre supplier for Formula One motor racing and is set to assume the same role in MotoGP motorcycling starting 2027, showcasing its diverse automotive excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)