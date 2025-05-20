Left Menu

Ahmedabad to Host IPL Finale Amid Schedule Changes

Ahmedabad has been chosen to host the Indian Premier League final and Qualifier 2. Mullanpur is set for the first two playoff games. Scheduling changes came after rain in Bengaluru and a temporary halt due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The BCCI adjusted the venues considering the monsoon season.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle of the Indian Premier League schedule, Ahmedabad has been selected as the venue for the highly anticipated final on June 3, along with Qualifier 2.

Mullanpur is anticipated to welcome the first two playoff games this month, presenting a major opportunity for the locale.

The scheduling overhaul, prompted by the monsoon season and geopolitical tensions, rearranges previous plans, with Lucknow accommodating a revised fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

