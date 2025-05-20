Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson Gambles with Bowling First Against Chennai

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson made a tactical decision to bowl first after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League matchup. This strategy could be pivotal in the unfolding of the game.

The roster for Chennai Super Kings boasts veteran MS Dhoni as captain and wicketkeeper, supported by players like Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway. The team aims to leverage their experienced lineup for a strong showing.

Rajasthan Royals fields a competitive team under the leadership of Sanju Samson, featuring promising talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag. All eyes will be on how Samson's squad performs with the ball first, setting the tone for the remainder of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)