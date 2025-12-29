Lazio Coach Sarri Undergoes Successful Heart Procedure
Lazio's head coach, Maurizio Sarri, has undergone a routine minor heart operation. The club confirmed the 66-year-old is likely to return to his coaching responsibilities shortly. Lazio is currently eighth in Serie A and preparing to face third-placed Napoli this coming Sunday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:59 IST
Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri has undergone a minor heart operation, the Serie A club announced on Monday.
According to Italian media, the procedure was routine, and Lazio reassured fans that the 66-year-old is anticipated to resume his coaching duties within days.
Lazio is placed eighth in the league and is set to host third-placed Napoli on Sunday.
