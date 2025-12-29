Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Bengal Visit: BJP's Preparations for Crucial Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal for a three-day visit focusing on the BJP's preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections. Shah's schedule includes meetings with party members, public representatives, and RSS leaders. He will attend cultural and religious events, aiming to strengthen BJP's electoral strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:57 IST
Amit Shah's Strategic Bengal Visit: BJP's Preparations for Crucial Assembly Elections
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in West Bengal on Monday evening, commencing a pivotal three-day visit just ahead of the Assembly elections. His itinerary is packed with strategic meetings aimed at bolstering the BJP's election preparations.

Upon his arrival at Kolkata airport, Shah was warmly welcomed by BJP state leaders including Samik Bhattacharya and Suvendu Adhikari. Enthusiastic supporters greeted him with cheers and music as he made his way to the state party headquarters amidst tight security.

Shah is scheduled to engage in a series of meetings and outreach programmes. His agenda includes discussions with top BJP leaders and Bengal RSS representatives, a visit to the Thanthania Kali Bari Temple, and interactions with the local party cadre, all designed to fine-tune the BJP's campaign initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

 India
2
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency...

 Global
3
SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore

SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore

 India
4
Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025