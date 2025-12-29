Amit Shah's Strategic Bengal Visit: BJP's Preparations for Crucial Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in West Bengal on Monday evening, commencing a pivotal three-day visit just ahead of the Assembly elections. His itinerary is packed with strategic meetings aimed at bolstering the BJP's election preparations.

Upon his arrival at Kolkata airport, Shah was warmly welcomed by BJP state leaders including Samik Bhattacharya and Suvendu Adhikari. Enthusiastic supporters greeted him with cheers and music as he made his way to the state party headquarters amidst tight security.

Shah is scheduled to engage in a series of meetings and outreach programmes. His agenda includes discussions with top BJP leaders and Bengal RSS representatives, a visit to the Thanthania Kali Bari Temple, and interactions with the local party cadre, all designed to fine-tune the BJP's campaign initiatives.