In a provocative development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed that Ukraine allegedly targeted President Vladimir Putin's state residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range drones.

Lavrov stated the attack occurred on December 28-29, intensifying tensions and prompting Moscow to reconsider its negotiating position.

Details about the presence of President Putin in the residence remain undisclosed, and there has been no official response from Ukraine regarding the allegations.

