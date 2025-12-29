Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Ukraine Allegedly Targets Putin's Residence

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claims Ukraine attacked President Putin's residence in Novgorod, suggesting changes in Moscow's negotiation stance. The alleged incident involved 91 drones, although it's unclear if Putin was present. Ukraine has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:57 IST
Tensions Escalate: Ukraine Allegedly Targets Putin's Residence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a provocative development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed that Ukraine allegedly targeted President Vladimir Putin's state residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range drones.

Lavrov stated the attack occurred on December 28-29, intensifying tensions and prompting Moscow to reconsider its negotiating position.

Details about the presence of President Putin in the residence remain undisclosed, and there has been no official response from Ukraine regarding the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

 India
2
Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Against Racial Violence

Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Again...

 India
3
Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

 India
4
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025