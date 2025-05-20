Golden Triumphs: Hosts Shine at Khelo India Beach Games

At the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games, Prasanna Bendre and Kirtana Acharya brought glory to hosts Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu by clinching gold medals in pencak silat.

Bendre led the way with a standout performance in the senior men's tunggal category, earning 420 points for the first gold of the Games. Acharya followed suit, dominating the senior women's tunggal event with 408 points.

These victories are seen as a boost for local tourism and sports infrastructure. Meanwhile, Punjab's Aaryan secured gold in the senior male solo creative category with 560 points, enhancing the competition's appeal at the scenic Ghoghla Beach.

