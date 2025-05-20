Left Menu

Golden Triumphs: Hosts Shine at Khelo India Beach Games

Prasanna Bendre and Kirtana Acharya excelled in pencak silat, securing gold for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu at the Khelo India Beach Games. Bendre's win in the men's tunggal category and Acharya's in the women's category brought early success for the hosts. These Games promise to enhance local tourism and sports infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diu | Updated: 20-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 21:12 IST
At the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games, Prasanna Bendre and Kirtana Acharya brought glory to hosts Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu by clinching gold medals in pencak silat.

Bendre led the way with a standout performance in the senior men's tunggal category, earning 420 points for the first gold of the Games. Acharya followed suit, dominating the senior women's tunggal event with 408 points.

These victories are seen as a boost for local tourism and sports infrastructure. Meanwhile, Punjab's Aaryan secured gold in the senior male solo creative category with 560 points, enhancing the competition's appeal at the scenic Ghoghla Beach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

